LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,256,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 166,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 11,909,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,699,023. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

