LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $12.57 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after acquiring an additional 555,327 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $60,571,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 490.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $206.86. 75,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.01. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

