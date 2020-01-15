LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 3.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

