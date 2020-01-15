LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2,364.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 350,728 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. 2,314,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,023. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.