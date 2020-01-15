LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

LMT stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.12. 567,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,500. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.71 and its 200 day moving average is $381.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $270.63 and a 12-month high of $420.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

