LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.85. 50,363,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,300,332. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $257.81 and a one year high of $328.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.