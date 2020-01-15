LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 12,304 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 281.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

DFS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. 67,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

