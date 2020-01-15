LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 19,316 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,316 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

BA traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.45. 3,343,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,873. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $319.55 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.34. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.