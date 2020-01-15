LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 41,369 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,369 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,587,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.