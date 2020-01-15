M. Kraus & Co Acquires 2,775 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 2.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,124,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

MCHP traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.58. 6,176,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

