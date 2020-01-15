M. Kraus & Co Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 4.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. 1,584,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,773. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

