M. Kraus & Co Sells 4,130 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IBM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 931.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of IBM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.62. 4,045,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.26. IBM has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.80.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

