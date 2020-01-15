Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 244,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

MCBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 44,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

