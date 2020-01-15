Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MAC opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Macerich has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA boosted its holdings in Macerich by 8.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 17,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 762,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

