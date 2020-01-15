Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Stock Holdings Raised by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 139.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561,058 shares during the quarter. Mack Cali Realty accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.06% of Mack Cali Realty worth $22,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Mack Cali Realty’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

