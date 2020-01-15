MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $19,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,360 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $8,843,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,998,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

