MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Update

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. 459,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.31. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

