Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSG. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 119.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 60.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Shares of MSG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.92 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

