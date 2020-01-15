Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 18,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,771.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 3,174 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $37,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,359.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 212,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 381,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY remained flat at $$12.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 536,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,510. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

