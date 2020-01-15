Maincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Cap of $710,737.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. Maincoin has a total market cap of $710,737.00 and $19,914.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.50 or 0.06074752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037370 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,980,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

