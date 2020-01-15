Maker (MKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.19 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, BitMart, GOPAX and Bancor Network. Maker has a total market capitalization of $512.31 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 989,180 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, DDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, BitMart, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

