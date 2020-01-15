Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUSK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

TUSK opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

