Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Manitex International’s rating score has improved by 25% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manitex International an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNTX. Roth Capital began coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Manitex International news, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,498.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,598.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Manitex International by 229.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manitex International by 38.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 8,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.