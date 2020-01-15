Manna Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a total market cap of $201,116.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001678 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000305 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,583.86 or 0.97624899 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,604,128 coins and its circulating supply is 568,877,907 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

