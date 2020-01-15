ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) CFO John T. Mcginnis Sells 13,724 Shares

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.27. 592,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

