Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

