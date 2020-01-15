Marc E. Lore Sells 85,000 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $115.28. 7,451,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,986. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 59.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 78,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

