Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Update

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 719,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,940. Marcus has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 7.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.