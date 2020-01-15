MARK.SPACE Price Tops $0.0010 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, COSS, IDEX and Liquid. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $807,230.00 and $28.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Liquid, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

