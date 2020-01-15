Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,085 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $61,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $367,093.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $891,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,204 shares of company stock worth $6,588,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 310,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

