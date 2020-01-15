Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $9,965,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.88 and a one year high of $113.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

