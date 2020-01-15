Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $113.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

