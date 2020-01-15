Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $4.98 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.81 and its 200 day moving average is $222.14. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

