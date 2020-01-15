Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746,270 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.40% of Marvell Technology Group worth $71,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,649,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. 11,387,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,730. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

