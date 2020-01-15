MassGrid (MGD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 134.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. MassGrid has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $3.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.01884384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.41 or 0.03832673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00657735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00779001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010327 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00620889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,608,467 coins and its circulating supply is 76,117,167 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

