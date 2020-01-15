Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Delaney Dennis R’s Largest Position

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.25. 4,661,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,688. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $196.50 and a 1 year high of $316.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.37 and its 200 day moving average is $280.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

