Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Gardiner Nancy B’s 5th Largest Position

Gardiner Nancy B reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.0% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

MA stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,688. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $196.50 and a 1-year high of $316.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

