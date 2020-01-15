Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.25. 4,659,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $196.50 and a 52-week high of $316.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.37 and its 200-day moving average is $280.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,992,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,457,508,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 10,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

