Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $353,697.00 and $4,038.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.