Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $451,289.00 and $24,202.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

