MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. 508,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,495. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,411,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,604,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 51,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.