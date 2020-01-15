MB8 Coin Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One MB8 Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. MB8 Coin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $9,381.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MB8 Coin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042232 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (CRYPTO:MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,073,535 coins. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

