McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

LON MCS opened at GBX 142.70 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.25. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a market cap of $761.42 million and a PE ratio of 18.78.

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

