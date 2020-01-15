MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.56.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after purchasing an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 430,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after purchasing an additional 231,324 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,524,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.61. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,589. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $173.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.