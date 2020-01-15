Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.35. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.