McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $154.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

