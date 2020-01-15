MediBloc [QRC20] Market Capitalization Tops $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

