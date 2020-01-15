MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,010.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $33,010.00 and approximately $1,909.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

