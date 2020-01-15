MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 331,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

