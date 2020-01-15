Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $89.09. 23,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,332. Medpace has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

